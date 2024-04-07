Sierra Leone powers through down the stretch to win the Blue Grass Stakes

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Sierra Leone powered through down the stretch to win the 100th running of the Blue Grass Stakes.

Trained by Chad Brown, Sierra Leone was the 2-1 morning line favorite and likely now a heavy favorite for the run for the roses.

"It's going to be a great pleasure to what is probably the greatest American race. Very excited about him. Very proud to have a horse in that race. There are many ways to lose that race, so you can't ever feel really secure. But I think this horse has a big career in front of him," Owner Peter Brant said.

"It takes a special horse as you get down to that first Saturday in May, the crop just keeps getting paired down to the 20 that go into the gate there. What your looking for is a horse with a good burst of energy there that looks like they can get the mile and a quarter, and he looks like he can," Trainer Chad Brown said.