30 years later: Do Kentucky fans still hate Christian Laettner?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — March 28th, 1992. Does that date bring back any memories? It certainly does for Big Blue Nation.

It's been 30 years since the infamous Christian Laettner shot when Duke defeated Kentucky to head to the Final Four.

I wasn't even born yet, but we had to find out how people feel, when they hear the name Christian Laettner.

"Hatred. It's been 30 years! So? It ruined my childhood," said Michael Renfro. "We have to relive it every year, because they have to show the highlight. They cannot let it go."

Time hasn't healed this wound at least for the UK die-hard fans eating breakfast at Wheeler's Pharmacy. Just pull up a seat and ask.

"It's not the most pleasant name to hear," said Jim Hanna.

"We were actually at the game," said Rick Queen. "There's such a big rivalry. That's something that keeps it alive."

But three decades after Laettner, these fans are focused on a different team and another tournament.

"It's almost as special as the 2012 team. They have heart, they play together, they have chemistry," said Renfro.

The Wildcats giving these super-fans hope that March 28 will take on new meaning this year.

