4-time Olympian Lee Kiefer accepts award at Lexington alma mater

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 12 years after graduating from Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School in Lexington, the country's most decorated female fencer returned to her alma mater.

But Lee Kiefer wasn't back to attend class. She was there to accept the Fayette County Public Schools Andy Beshear Distinguished Alumni award.

"This is my community, my foundation, and I hope people seeing me up can motivate them and inspire them to try hard things," Kiefer said.

A four-time Olympian and three-time Gold medalist, Kiefer is back in Lexington after an eventful summer in Paris, where she set a record with Team USA.

The foil fencer started training as a child and was representing the nation in competition by the time she was in high school.

"I never would imagine I'd have the confidence to come back and speak in front of people," she said. "And I think everyone needs to push themselves, learn to be uncomfortable, and believe in themselves."

What's next for this distinguished alumna? She's attending medical school at UK and says her plans for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles are undecided.