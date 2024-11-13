6 players added to UK Softball during fall signing window

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Six "outstanding athletes from elite travel ball organizations around the country" have signed in the fall window to the University of Kentucky softball program, the program announced Wednesday.

“This class has a love for Kentucky and is enthusiastic to be joining the Big Blue Nation," said head coach Rachel Lawson.

Maddy Anson, Class of 2029

Michigan native Maddy Anson will join the team as a three-time All-Region honoree, previously winning her district championship in Michigan.

"I chose Kentucky because it feels like home. The entire coaching staff and all the players were so welcoming," Anson said. "Being in an environment where they not only push you to be a better softball player, but also a better person is the type of environment I have always wanted to be in.

Abby Hammond, Class of 2029

Pitcher Abby Hammond is staying close to her home in Lexington and joins the team as "one of the most decorated high school players in the state of Kentucky," UK Athletics said in a press release.

A two-time Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year, Hammond has 1132 career strikeouts and is a twice Kentucky 2A State Tournament MVP, among other honors.

Katie Hirschy, Class of 2029

A member of the Magic Gold organization and 2023 member of the Laser Nation championship-winning team, Katie Hirschy "had an impressive season at the plate with a .364 average, 26 runs batted in and 7 longballs" in 2023, the release said.

“I chose Kentucky because I love the coaching staff, the distance from home and the University. As soon as I was on campus for the first time, I knew where I wanted to go and to be a Wildcat!," Hirschy said.

Gabbie Hensley, Class of 2029

A 2023 and 2024 state champion, Tennessee native Gabbie Hensley joins the team with an impressive record, setting her school's record for most caught stealing, most pickoffs and the highest fielding percentage.

“I chose Kentucky because when I stepped on campus it immediately felt like home. I got to see what the atmosphere was like on the team, and everyone seemed so loving and willing to push me to be better," Hensley said.

Hailey Nutter, Class of 2029

Three-time district champion Hailey Nutter joins UK Athletics with over 70 career pitching wins, as well as a Alliance 18U National Championship under her belt.

Nutter said, “I chose the University of Kentucky because it felt like homes as soon as I stepped onto the campus. They genuinely showed they cared about me.

Alexa Riddel, Class of 2029

After leading her team to a final four finish at state championships last year, Riddel comes to UK as a district champion and a three-time academic Missouri All-State member.

"I love the Kentucky Softball coaching staff and how long they’ve been together and the legacy they’ve built," she said.