Against the Odds: 22-year-old thoroughbred owner Taylor Logan's road to the Breeders' Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — For 22-year-old Taylor Logan, horse racing has always been a family affair. Growing up at the track alongside her father, Elliott, she dreamed of one day owning thoroughbreds of her own.

At just 16 years old, she made that dream a reality, obtaining her owner's license. But her journey to one of horse racing's biggest stages has been anything but ordinary.

At 15, Logan was diagnosed with multiple autoimmune conditions and a genetic connective tissue disorder. Her health complications eventually left her hospitalized for nearly a year, taking away many of the activities she once enjoyed as a competitive athlete.

Elliott Logan/Taylor Logan Taylor Logan on Derby Day watching Possiblemente watching the Turf Sprint at Churchill Downs.

"I wasn't able to eat for a while. I was in a wheelchair for a while," Logan said. "There were a lot of different systems that were affected."

Through years of health challenges, horse racing remained a constant in her life.

"I was able to look forward to races, and it was one of the more normal things that I could do," she said.

Then came Possiblemente.

Logan claimed the 6-year-old gelding at Woodbine in Canada in 2025, with guidance from trainer Martin Drexler. His early performances were far from promising, but Logan believed he had more potential.

Despite suggestions to enter Possiblemente in another claiming race, Logan trusted her instincts and decided to keep him.

Under trainer Joe Sharp, Possiblemente began racing shorter distances and quickly found success, winning two allowance races at Turfway Park.

Those victories sparked an even bigger dream: the Breeders' Cup.

Elliott Logan Taylor Logan with Possiblemente at Breeders' Cup

"I had asked my dad after that, I said, 'This is maybe just like a crazy dream, but what do you think it would take to get this horse to the Breeders' Cup?'" Logan recalled.

On Sept. 5, that dream became a reality.

At Kentucky Downs, Logan watched Possiblemente compete in person for the first time. The gelding captured his fourth victory in six starts, winning the Grade 2 Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint and earning an automatic berth in the $1 million Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland.

"I don't think I've ever felt excitement like that in my life ever," Logan said. "The dream that I had actually was possible."

On Oct. 31, Possiblemente finished eighth in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, but for Logan, simply reaching that stage represented an extraordinary accomplishment.

After years of health challenges and uncertainty, she had achieved something she once thought might be out of reach.

"I just feel like we've kind of been on this uphill together," Logan said. "If you told me that I would be well enough to be here and that he would be about to run, I think I would have laughed."

For Logan and Possiblemente, the journey has been one of perseverance, unexpected opportunities and believing in what's possible.