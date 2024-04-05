Amoore transferring to Kentucky from Virginia Tech

The Kentucky women's basketball team added another piece to its 2024 roster after Georgia Amoore announced via Instagram that she will be transferring to Kentucky.

Amoore played for four seasons under new Cats head coach Kenny Brooks at Virginia Tech.

And @CoachBrooksVT has his 2nd commit of the day. @georgia_amoore transfers from Virginia Tech to follow her coach to @KentuckyWBB #BBN pic.twitter.com/PIk4D1MxGs — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) April 5, 2024

This season, Amoore averaged 18.8 pts, 6.8 ast, and 2.6 reb per game as a Hokie while being named Third Team AP All-American and was selected as All-ACC twice. She was also named the 2023 ACC Tournament MVP.

Amoore started in 124 of 126 games during her four-year tenure at Virginia Tech. She has career averages of 14.7 pts, 5.2 ast and 2.6 reb per game.

She joins the Wildcats as a grad student with one year of eligibility remaining.