Amoore transferring to Kentucky from Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore celebrates during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the women's NCAA Tournament in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)
Posted at 9:31 PM, Apr 04, 2024
The Kentucky women's basketball team added another piece to its 2024 roster after Georgia Amoore announced via Instagram that she will be transferring to Kentucky.

Amoore played for four seasons under new Cats head coach Kenny Brooks at Virginia Tech.

This season, Amoore averaged 18.8 pts, 6.8 ast, and 2.6 reb per game as a Hokie while being named Third Team AP All-American and was selected as All-ACC twice. She was also named the 2023 ACC Tournament MVP.

Amoore started in 124 of 126 games during her four-year tenure at Virginia Tech. She has career averages of 14.7 pts, 5.2 ast and 2.6 reb per game.

She joins the Wildcats as a grad student with one year of eligibility remaining.

