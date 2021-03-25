Asbury approved for provisional membership to NCAA Division III

WILMORE, Ky. — The NCAA approved Asbury University for provisional membership to Division III and it begins in September of 2021.

“This announcement is the culmination of a thorough review to determine the best missional fit for our intercollegiate athletics program,” said Asbury’s president Dr. Kevin J. Brown. “The process involved the president’s cabinet, the board of trustees, the athletics department staff, the NCAA staff and several benchmark institutions.” “Asbury is committed to the unique student-athlete experience provided in the NCAA Division III structure. We look forward to this exciting opportunity and are most appreciative of the guidance and support from current NCAA Division III member institutions Transylvania University and Covenant College.”

Asbury will be a provisional member for three years before becoming a full-time member in the fall of 2024. What that means is the Eagles will be able to participate in the regular season but not the postseason. Asbury is also in National Christian College Athletic Association and will compete in its postseason championships during their provisional years in Division III.

“This is a very significant step for our university and the athletics program,” said Mark Whitworth, vice president for intercollegiate athletics & university strategic communications. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to provide an experience for our student-athletes, coaches and support staff that aligns with our academic and missional values. I am incredibly thankful for the hard work of many in our campus community, particularly our athletics leadership team.”

Asbury becomes the fifth NCAA Division III institution in Kentucky, joining Centre College, Transylvania University, Berea College, and Spalding University.