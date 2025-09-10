Asbury Soccer Opens 2025 Season with New Facilities, Familiar Leaders

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX18) — Asbury University men’s and women’s soccer programs are set to begin the 2025 season with experienced coaches, key returners, and a new facility upgrade.

On the men’s side, longtime head coach Ben Andrews enters his 16th year after recently becoming the winningest coach in program history. Andrews reached 133 career victories, passing former head coach and athletic director Cecil Zweifel, who won 132 games from 1972 to 1983.

The Eagles return five starters from back-to-back 10-win seasons and welcome a large incoming class. Asbury was voted fourth in the Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) preseason poll after advancing to last year’s conference semifinals. The team will play home matches at the brand-new Gray Outdoor Venue, which features a turf field, stadium seating, video board, and skybox suite.

The women’s team will be led by third-year head coach Zach Welch, who was named CCS Coach of the Year in 2024 after guiding Asbury to a semifinal appearance. The Eagles were also ranked fourth in this year’s CCS preseason poll.

Senior forward Hannah Muncie, a Frederick Douglass High School graduate and biology major, returns after earning NCCAA All-American honors last season. She led the team with nine goals in 2024.

Both programs open the season with eyes on returning to postseason play in the CCS.

