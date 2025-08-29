Asbury Volleyball Opens 2025 Season Ranked No. 1 in CCS

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The Asbury Eagles are set to open the 2025 volleyball season with high expectations after a historic run in 2024.

Head coach Tiffany Horton, entering her fourth season at the helm, was named the 2024 CCS Coach of the Year after guiding the Eagles to a 21–8 overall record and a dominant 15–1 mark in their first year in the Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS). Asbury also claimed the CCS regular season championship. Horton, a former All-American at the University of Arizona, has built the Eagles into one of the league’s top programs.

This fall, Asbury returns the core of that championship roster, graduating just one senior. That experience fuels the Eagles’ No. 1 preseason CCS ranking heading into 2025.

The roster features two standout seniors: Riley McChord, a Lafayette High School alum and last season’s CCS Defensive Player of the Year, and Lucy Kate Gray, a Trinity Christian Academy alum who earned CCS Setter of the Year honors. Both are expected to be key leaders as the Eagles chase another title and work to leave a lasting legacy within the program.

Another key returner is sophomore Isabelle VandeSchraaf, an equine science major who was named the AVCA Region 6 Freshman of the Year and earned NCCAA All-American honors in 2024.

Adding to the excitement, the Eagles will debut a brand-new court design inside their home gym this season.

Asbury begins its 2025 campaign on Friday, August 29, at the Centre Invitational in Danville, Kentucky. The Eagles will face Washington and Lee University at 2:30 p.m., followed by a matchup with Centre College at 7:30 p.m.