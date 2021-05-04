Avery Skinner will play next year at Baylor

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former Kentucky volleyball outside hitter Avery Skinner will take advantage of the extra season given by the NCAA. However, she announced on Tuesday that she'll do it at Baylor.

Skinner has been accepted into Baylor graduate school for Communication Sciences and Disorders. It's also a lot closer to her home of Katy, Texas.

She helped lead the Kentucky Volleyball to four straight SEC Championships--something that has never happened in the league--and the 2020 NCAA Volleyball Championship, the first in school history.

Skinner had 3.77 kills per set this season and was named First-team All-American, AVCA All-Region and All-SEC.

