Barbasol Championship moved to the week before the British Open

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — The PGA Tour released its schedule for the 2021-'22 season and it revealed a change in the date for the Barbasol Championship. The tournament at Champions at Keene Trace will be played July 7-10 which places it a week before the British Open instead of competing against the major championship.

“We are thrilled with the PGA TOUR’s decision to move the Barbasol Championship one week and serve as the last US tournament prior to the British Open,” said Barbasol Championship Tournament Director Bryan Pettigrew. “This positions us to attract an even more dynamic field and generate more excitement around professional golf in Kentucky.”

In addition to the Genesis Scottish Open being co-sanctioned, there will also be access for 50 European Tour members to each of two PGA TOUR events in 2022 for the first time – the Barbasol Championship, which will be played concurrently with the Genesis Scottish Open, and the Barracuda Championship, which will be played alongside the following week’s 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. Both events will be added to the Race to Dubai for European Tour members.

The 2021 Barbasol Championship enjoyed large crowds with increases in general admission and hospitality sales over 2019. Television ratings increased 83%, and media exposure in a five-state-footprint experienced significant growth.

For the PGA TOUR’s complete 2021-22 schedule, please visit: www.pgatour.com/tournaments/schedule .

For complete information on the Barbasol Championship please visit: www.barbasolchampionship.com .