Barbasol Championship offering complimentary tickets for community heroes

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — The Barbasol Championship is once again offering complimentary tickets to community heroes for the tournament to be played July 7-11 at Champions at Keene Trace.

Those who may be considered community heroes include active members of the Armed Forces, Veterans, First Responders, and Teachers-Educators. “The Barbasol Championship is proud to recognize the brave and selfless service of our Veterans, active-duty Armed Forces, and first responders here in our community,” said Darren Nelson, Barbasol Championship Tournament Director. “They are our heroes, one and all.”

Men and women in uniform, first reposonders and their families may receive up to two complimentary tickets to attend the Barbasol Championship for any day. However, Military and First Responders Appreciation Day is Thursday, July 7 with other additional events planned for service members that day.

The Barbasol is also adding a Galls Patriots Outpost where active duty Armed Forces members and Veterans will be able to receive complimentary food and beverages while they're at the event.

Teachers, Principals, Counselors, and School Staff will also receive two complimentary tickets for family and friends to this year's Barbasol Championship.