Brian Stuard cards 8-under 64 to lead after Thursday at Barbasol

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Round One of the Barbasol Championship and the PGA Tour pros got to see all of the Kentucky weather. It included a rain delay of 80 minutes, they played for a short time and then there was another rain delay of 75 minutes.

Louisville native and former UK golfer Stephen Stallings is two shots back of the leader at seven-under par. However he didn't finish his round. He never hit a shot at 17 so he has two holes to play before he can move on to the second round.

Former Henry Clay and Morehead State golfer Josh Teater was at five-under heading to the 18th tee, but he would hit into the water on his tee shot, and his second shot as well. It led to a double bogey and has him at three-under par after round one. Teater was not very happy with how that final hole turned out.

"Hit 3-wood off the tee to keep it short of the bunker. Just hit a terrible tee shot in the water," Teater said of his play. "Then kind of was in between a little bit on the second shot, tried to hit a hard second one, thought I had a little bit of helping wind and kind of caught it in the heel. Good stuff happened out there, but you just can't make that many mistakes and have a chance. i have to get a little work done this afternoon and get back out there."

As for the rest of the field, Brian Stuard is your current leader at 8-under par. He had nine birdies on the day to set the tone for the rest of the field. A handful of players are right behind him. One of them is Scott Harrington. A birdie on 18 has him at seven-under. There's also a handful of players at six-under, including Bobby Bai, who sunk a 39-foot birdie putt on 18. Not bad for someone who just qualified for the tournament on Monday.

Brian Stuard spoke about his lead after finishing Round One.

"Yeah, I played nicely, putted really well, I thought. Just kind of played pretty solid all the way around. Yeah, it was a good start, but in all honesty, it doesn't really mean much. I need three more good rounds to put myself in contention, I guess. It's nice to start off well. Yeah, I need three more, so just got to keep going."

Defending champion Jim Herman opened with a 67. He won in 2019, and the event was canceled last year. He's currently tied at 21 at five-under par.

LEX 18 is your official TV partner of the Barbasol Championship.