Final four qualifiers set to compete in Barbasol Championship

RICHMOND, Ky. — Bobby Bai, Scott Gutschewski, David Gazzolo, and Kentucky’s Trey Shirley are through to the Barbasol Championship after advancing at the tournament’s Monday Qualifier from Boone’s Trace National Golf Club.

With rounds of 64 (-8), Bai of Florida and Gutschewski of Nebraska share co-medalist honors after their performances. California’s Gazzolo and the local product Shirley each shot 65 (-7) which made it an even four players who solidified their place in this week’s PGA TOUR event from Keene Trace - Champions Trace.

Unfortunately for ten players, rounds of 66 (-6) on Monday did not prove to be enough as they missed on what would have been a potential playoff by one stroke. That group was made up by Chase Koepka, Daniel Wetterich, Tain Lee, Cory Howard, Justin Suh, Patrick Grimes, Hayden Springer, Alex Weiss, Gunner Wiebe, and Kentucky’s Billy Tom Sargent.