Guests enjoy family day at the Barbasol Championship

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Golf fans of all ages connected during Family Day at the Barbasol Championship.

Children shoved their faces with ice cream, ran and played in a makeshift mud pit during the rainy Saturday competition.

Guests enjoyed a free youth golf clinic, bounce houses, shaving room contests, and giveaways.

Children 15 years and younger got in free.

Lauren Vernon, Marketing and Membership Director for Kenne Trace Golf Club helped organize the event.

She says what's great is that proceeds from the tournament will impact four different charities.

"Family day is an awesome opportunity for families to bring their kids out and come out and enjoy a morning of activities. Not only for the tournament, but for our charity component. So it ropes in our kids and teaches them about the greater cause of the tournament, which is really fun," said Vernon.

Organizers estimate around 200 people participated.

Vernon says every year attendance gets stronger and she feels vendors get more comfortable.

