Hahn has career day, Poston leads by one heading into Sunday at Barbasol

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Two years ago Kelly Kraft set a course record 62 at the Barbasol Championship. That course record was broken Saturday by a young man named James Hahn who fired a 12-under 60, nearly becoming the 13th player to shoot a sub-60 in a PGA tournament event.

"I don't know. It's the first time I've ever been in this situation. I've shot 62 I believe in final rounds, didn't really have to worry about the next round," Hahn said about his career day.

"You know, you just go and how it shakes out tonight, watch some cartoons and do it all over again tomorrow."

Hahn was at 17-under heading into the clubhouse and was the leader, but it wouldn't last. J.T. Poston had another great round; back-to-back birdies on 10 and 11 gave him the lead. He even created some cushion for himself after with a birdie on 15.

Poston fired a 3rd round six and is the outright leader heading into Sunday at 19-under.

"Yeah, it was another good one, bogey free, which is always nice around here. Never want to give any back when everybody's making some birdies," Poston said. "I'm happy with it. I finished nice there. I had a really good save on 17 having to chip out. Just kind of nice to carry that momentum into tomorrow and hopefully shoot another good one."

Poston will pair up with Luke List, who shot a 3rd round 65 to move to 18-under par.

As for the local guys, Stephen Stallings Jr. finished the 3rd round at 1-under. He's at 5-under for the tournament. Josh Teater will be tied for 24th after firing a 3rd round 69. He heads into Sunday at 11-under.

"Yeah, I mean, I played well enough to shoot a lot better score, but 3 under's 3 under," Teater said.

"Obviously there's a low one out there today and maybe that's my day tomorrow, so we're going to get some rest and come back firing."

