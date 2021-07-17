J.T. Poston leads by one shot after second round at Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — At the end of Round 2 Friday at the Barbasol Championship, J.T. Poston is at the top of the leaderboard. Poston shot a six-under 66, including a birdie on 8. He's in the driver's seat at 13 under par.

"It was kind of one of those days where I had to stay patient a little bit. This golf course, you can make a lot of birdies and you know the guys are going to make a lot of birdies. But with the wind today, it was a little windier I'd say and so it was a little bit tougher, trickier," Poston told LEX18 after finishing for the day.

"Played the par fives well which I think you have to do out here and get myself some looks coming in. I was able to play well on that back nine."

The leader for the majority of the day was Ryan Armour, who shot a five-under 67. He's at 12-under par tied with Joseph Bramlett.

2019 Barbasol champ, Jim Herman, made it into the weekend rounds at seven-under, but we won't see John Daly and former wildcat Andrew Stephens who both missed the cut on Friday.

However, several local golfers were able to move on. Trey Shirley, who won the 2018 Kentucky Open, finished Round 2 tied for 49th at five-under. He had to finish the last 2 holes of his first round Friday morning after darkness came into effect Thursday night. Shirley was at seven-under but double-bogeyed 18. That carried over into his second round shortly after, going on to shoot a one-over 73 and is 4-under par.

As for Henry Clay alum and Morehead State golfer Josh Teater, he started the day at three-under par. Teater began his round on the back nine where he eagled 15 and had two birdies heading into the par five 8th where he birdied and finished with a par at nine. He's eight-under just five shots back of Poston.

"I'm good, I feel good about it," Teater said. "As long as we can keep avoiding this shower tonight and hopefully tomorrow, it should be a fun weekend."

