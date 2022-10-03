Barion Brown is named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for the second time

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky wide receiver and return man Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week.

In the loss at Ole Miss on Saturday, the freshman from Nashville had 245 all-purpose yards. Brown had kick returns of 85 and 54 yards against the Rebels and he's the only FBS player to have two kick returns go for 80+ yards this season. He leads the nation in kickoff returns at 47.7 yards per runback. In that game, he also had two catches for 81 yards.

Brown also won the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honor after the first game of the season. That's when he returned a kick off back 100 yards for a touchdown. He is the first Wildcat to win a SEC weekly award three times in a single season since Lynn Bowden Jr. in 2019.

