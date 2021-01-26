Barnhart joins College Football Playoff Selection Committee

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart has been placed on the College Football Playoff selection committee to serve a three year term.
The announcement was made by Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the CFP. “Mitch, Boo, Chris, Will and Joe will continue the integrity that has been the committee’s hallmark through our seven seasons,” Hancock said. “Their knowledge, experience and character, along with their love of the sport of college football, will make the transition seamless.”
Barnhart is one of five new members on the selection committee. “It’s a privilege to be invited to join the selection committee,” Barnhart said. “It will be an honor to work with Bill Hancock, the CFP staff, and an outstanding group of people on the selection committee. I look forward to helping with one of the great events in college athletics.”
In being named to the CFP Selection Committee, Barnhart adds to his leadership and impact in college athletics:
- He is chair of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee, which is responsible for the administration of the tournament in what is undoubtedly the most challenging year in the history of the event. His term on this committee expires following the 2021 tournament.
- He is chair of the of the Southeastern Conference Athletics Directors, now in his fourth year in that role.
- In his 19th year at Kentucky, he is the longest-termed AD in the Southeastern Conference and the second-longest among all Power 5 schools (only Joe Castiglione at Oklahoma has been AD longer).
- Barnhart’s leadership was noted in November in an analysis of the SEC by John Talty of AL.com, which stated, “In 2020, though, no SEC school carries as much influence as Kentucky.” https://www.al.com/alabamafootball/2020/11/is-kentucky-the-secs-most-influential-school.html