Barnhart joins College Football Playoff Selection Committee

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart has been placed on the College Football Playoff selection committee to serve a three year term.

The announcement was made by Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the CFP. “Mitch, Boo, Chris, Will and Joe will continue the integrity that has been the committee’s hallmark through our seven seasons,” Hancock said. “Their knowledge, experience and character, along with their love of the sport of college football, will make the transition seamless.”

Barnhart is one of five new members on the selection committee. “It’s a privilege to be invited to join the selection committee,” Barnhart said. “It will be an honor to work with Bill Hancock, the CFP staff, and an outstanding group of people on the selection committee. I look forward to helping with one of the great events in college athletics.”

In being named to the CFP Selection Committee, Barnhart adds to his leadership and impact in college athletics: