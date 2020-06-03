Barnhart reacts to race relations and UK's plan

University of Kentucky Athletic Director, Mitch Barnhart, says he needed time to get his thoughts together when it came to the recent discussions of race relations following the tragic death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
Wednesday he released a video statement talking about his plan going forward for student-athletes at Kentucky. Watch his full statement in the video player above.
