2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball schedule released for Kentucky

Posted at 11:16 AM, Sep 07, 2022
LEXINGTON (BBN TONIGHT) — The 2022-23 SEC men's basketball schedule has been released, and Kentucky will open SEC play on the road against Missouri.

Kentucky's full schedule will be announced soon.

In addition to its annual home-and-away opponents of Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, Kentucky will also take on Arkansas and Georgia twice during the 2022-23 season.

The season ticket renewal deadline is this Thursday, September 8. Renewals are available online through each season ticket holder’s My UK Athletics Account. Fans needing assistance with their online account are encouraged to contact the UK Ticket Office at (859) 257-1818 (option 4) or send an email to uktickets@uky.edu.

