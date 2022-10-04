Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

2022-23 University of Kentucky men's basketball schedule set

UK BASKETBALL.jpg
UK Athletics/LEX 18
UK BASKETBALL.jpg
Posted at 12:48 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 12:50:23-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule has been set.

UK will play 13 nonconference games, along with the 18-game SEC schedule and a pair of exhibitions.

Every UK game will be on national television or via streaming through CBS or ESPN’s family of networks, including SEC Network.

Kentucky’s exhibition games, Pro Day, Big Blue Madness, Blue-White Game, and the SEC Tournament will also be broadcast or streamed.

This season's schedule begins with a pair of exhibition contests against Missouri Western State on Oct. 30 and Kentucky State on Nov. 3.

Kentucky will take on 11 NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago. 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Up Your Tailgate Game! Enter to Win a 65" TV!

Contests

Up Your Tailgate Game! Enter to Win a 65" TV!