2022 Kentucky football poster released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky's 2022 football schedule poster presented by Kroger has been released.

Fourteen Wildcats are featured on the poster that will be distributed at local Kroger locations throughout Kentuckiana starting on Saturday, July 23 at 8 a.m.

The poster includes defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine, quarterback Will Levis, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., outside linebacker Jordan Wright, offensive guard Kenneth Horsey, inside linebacker Trevin Wallace, wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, inside linebacker Jacquez Jones, defensive backs Carrington Valentine and Tyrell Ajian, ILB DeAndre Square, OLB J.J. Weaver, offensive lineman Tashawn Manning and center Eli Cox.

University of Kentucky athletics

The 2022 design features the iconic tagline: “‘til the battle is won” from the fight song: “On, On, U of K,” and the outline of the State of Kentucky. Kroger shares, as an ode to Kentucky all 120 counties in the Commonwealth of Kentucky are listed along the left side of the poster.

The list of Kroger locations with posters can be found here.