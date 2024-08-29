2024 Bluegrass Battle serves as Kentucky Volleyball's soft opening in Historic Memorial Coliseum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Volleyball team hosts the 2024 Bluegrass Battle as they soft open the newly renovated Historic Memorial Coliseum!

Starting Friday, August 30, the weekend-long round-robin will feature in-state schools such as Western Kentucky, Morehead State and Northern Kentucky University.

2024 Bluegrass Battle

Friday, Aug. 30

4 pm ET // Western Kentucky vs. Morehead State

6:30 pm ET // (9) Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky

Saturday, Aug. 31

10:30 am ET // Western Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky

5:30 pm ET // (9) Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky

7:30 pm ET // Northern Kentucky vs. Morehead State

Sunday, Sept. 1

1 pm ET // (9) Kentucky vs. Morehead State

On Friday, the Historic Memorial Coliseum will open at5:30 p.m. ETand feature collectible giveaways for fans in attendance. As members of Big Blue Nation enter the reimagined arena, branded clear bags in accordance with the Southeastern Conference’s clear bag policy will be handed out to each fan who comes through the gates.

There will be locations to collect a commemorative ticket from Friday’s soft opening and volleyball rally towels that fans can use to help create a home-court advantage during the match.

Before the match, the 2023 SEC Championship team will be celebrated.

UK Athletics will offer University of Kentucky faculty and staff complimentary admission to Kentucky Volleyball’s home matches in the Historic Memorial Coliseum. Interested UK faculty and staff need only to show their UK faulty/staff ID at the doors to enjoy complimentary entry for themselves and a guest to sit in general admission sections.

For More ticket information, visit ticektmaster.com.

