LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The SEC opponents for the 2024 Kentucky football season have been revealed.

Home games: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Away games: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

With Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC in 2024, Big Blue Nation will get the chance to travel to Austin, Tx. as the Wildcats are slated to face the Longhorns for the first time since 1951.