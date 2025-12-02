"A Legend in my Eyes:" Former Wildcats react to Mark Stoops firing

End of an era: the Mark Stoops story

The University of Kentucky football team is parking ways with Mark Stoops, three days past his 13-year mark with the Wildcats. He was the longest-tenured coach in the Southeastern Conference and is the longest-termed coach in UK football history.

But for now, let's return to day one.

“It is a chance for new beginnings. An opportunity for us to begin to hope and to believe that our program moves forward," UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said at the introductory press conference. "It is with great pleasure today I introduce the head football coach at the University of Kentucky, Mark Stoops."

New beginnings. Hope. Belief.

Those were the words used on day one; those were the promises kept along the way.

BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis collected the following statements from former Wildcats who wore the blue-and-white throughout the Stoops era. This article may be updated as additional quotes are made available:

AJ Rose Jr.

"Stoops, my man 100 grand!!! A player’s coach gave me the opportunity to fulfill and live out my dream of playing college ball at the highest level. Will always love you" #StoopTroops!! 💙

Photo by Britney Howard | UK Athletics Mark Stoops celebrates after UK beats Missouri 15-14 (2018)

CJ Conrad:

“Coach stoops means the world to me. Gave me an opportunity to play in the SEC and help turn around a program.

He also gave me my first coaching opportunity when my career ended earlier than expected. Being on staff and a player with him for 7 of his years was some of the best times of my life. Forever grateful for him”

Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics Chris Rodriguez Jr. Kentucky beats Iowa to win the Citrus Bowl, 20-17. Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics

Chris Rodriguez:

Coach Stoops! I am eternally grateful for the opportunity you provided me as a three-star recruit coming out of high school. Although I had limited foresight about my future, you played a pivotal role in transforming my slim chances into reality.

Thank you for your unwavering belief in me and your assistance in making my dreams a reality, both on and off the field. You will forever be a legend in my eyes.

Elliott Hess | UK Athletics Eli Cox. Mark Stoops. 2024 Kentucky Football Pro day.

Eli Cox:

“Mainly just need to thank Coach Stoops for everything he did for this program. I don’t want people to forget what he walked into in year one. At that point, just making a bowl game seemed like impossible, but the people he brought in and the culture he built was something we were all proud of.

I’m thankful I had an opportunity to be a part of his program and building a team our state was proud to support.”

Logan Stenberg:

“It feels like a bad breakup for me, honestly. You know, because I still love him. Love what he did for me personally; love what he did for the university and the football team as a whole. I think our standards have changed and that's because of him.

“When I played for him, obviously, he was my head coach, and I loved playing for him. I think that's a huge bond between a player and a coach. If you don't have that connection, it's hard to play. So I definitely respected him. I respect him as a man more now. The way he's kind of handled some of the things that have gone on and the way he handles his personal business, he's always been stand-up and loyal.

“All of the firsts and all of the records that he’s broke here, obviously, it will take years and years for them to be broken, even if they do. I hope that he's leaving happy. And I hope that Mitch [Barnhart] on the other side, I know the fanbase has mixed feelings, but I hope that they understand that he left on good terms. You know, he could have demanded the buyout. Now, but he negotiated. He didn't really handcuff the university... It's just a stand-up act by him. So, I’m really appreciative of that. And I hope the fans see that.”

More with Stenberg here.

Luke Fortner:

"I have nothing but admiration for Coach Stoops. Spending six years with him allowed me to graduate with three degrees, as well as continue my football career in the NFL. He taught me that win or lose you get up the next day and go to work!"

UK Athletics Bully McCall with Mark Stoops, Belk Bowl.

Marquan “Bully” McCall:

“I just truly appreciate him believing in me and giving me that chance since day one.”

Matt Ruffolo:

“Coach Stoops, thank you for giving me an opportunity to fulfill my dreams and play Division 1 college football. Coach Stoops was a player's coach and always put the team over himself. He elevated Kentucky football and brought it to national recognition. He will for sure be missed but his legacy and impact on Kentucky football will never be forgotten! GO CATS!”

Max Duffy:

"Player's coach. At all times, genuinely had the happiness and welfare of his players first. I have played on many teams, and he is the only coach who never had a bad word spoken about him by the players at any moment. Build the statue. 💙"

Eddie Justice/Eddie Justice UK beat LSU 42-21 Loose Edit. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics

Wan'Dale Robinson:

“I owe Stoops a lot, guy that had recruited me since I was about 15 years old and have been close ever since. Know I didn’t come to UK right away out of high school but even when I was transferring felt like we didn’t miss a beat.

He believed in me like no other; he wanted to make sure I was always good and taken care of. Always made sure my family was good. Have a lot of love for him and hope wherever he ends up is great for him. Don’t think I’d be in the position I am today without him”

Timothy D. Easley/AP Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) holds up The Governor's Cup following the team's win over Louisville in an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Will Levis:

"One thing about Stoops is that I never doubted his belief in his team and the passion that he led with. When I entered the transfer portal, I had no idea what to expect. I knew I wanted to be a starting quarterback for a competitive program that would open the door for me to play at the next level. I also knew that this was asking a lot given the lack of tape that I had. I’m extremely thankful for Coach Stoops and the rest of his staff for seeing my potential as a player and for taking a chance on me by giving me an opportunity to play for the University of Kentucky.

Since that first meeting, there was an unwavering level of trust that I felt between him and me, and I was able to play with so much confidence because of that. His faith in his players is compounded by the deep love that he has for the great game of football, and there wasn’t a single game day where he didn’t bring the energy and juice.

He loved coaching us, and we loved playing for him."

