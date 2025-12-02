"Our standards have changed because of him": Stenberg reflects on Mark Stoops' tenure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Logan Stenberg, once a Kentucky football standout and fourth-round NFL Draft pick, used a bit of humor to describe the feeling of head coach Mark Stoops' departure from Kentucky.

“It feels like a bad breakup for me, honestly. You know, because I still love him. Love what he did for me personally, love what he did for the university and the football team as a whole. I think our standards have changed and that's because of him.”

Under Stoops’ tenure, he not only became the winningest coach in program history, but also led the program to an eight-year postseason streak. He also helped put 30 players on the NFL draft board. But it's the player-led coaching moments that always stuck out to Stenberg.

“It was always just him ripping my ass, to be honest with you. Like, you know, when I would get personal fouls, kind of what I was known for like, personal fouls on the field, he would come off the field, and he would rip me, rip me, rip me, and then pat me on the tail and be like, alright, good job, go do it again. Because he knew that we needed that. You know, he knew that we needed that, that pick me up, especially in big games when we started slow.”

"He appreciated me, and I appreciate the fact that I wasn't being overlooked. So all the memories where he was coaching me hard is really what kind of stands out."

Drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2020, Steinberg says his relationship with Stoops only grew stronger.

“When I played for him, obviously, he was my head coach, and I loved playing for him. I think that's a huge bond between a player and a coach. If you don't have that connection, it's hard to play. So I definitely respected him. I respect him as a man more now. The way he's kind of handled some of the things that have gone on and the way he handles his personal business, he's always been stand-up and loyal.”

Stenberg describes Stoops’ legacy as special.

“All of the firsts and all of the records that he’s broke here, obviously, it will take years and years for them to be broken, even if they do. I hope that he's leaving happy. And I hope that Mitch [Barnhart] on the other side, I know the fanbase has mixed feelings, but I hope that they understand that he left on good terms. You know, he could have demanded the buyout. Now, but he negotiated to where? We didn't really handcuff the university. So that's another, it's just a stand-up act by him. So, I’m really appreciative of that. And I hope the fans see that.”

Stenberg never had to deal with a coaching change while in college, but professionally, he knows the feeling. He gave some encouragement to the current team.

“It’s hard, especially with NIL, transferring, and all that. Obviously the grass always seems greener on the other side. I would say just weigh your pros and cons do what’s best for you and your family of course always. But realize but the grass isn’t always greener.”

“And whoever the next head coach is coming in, please know this fan base is excited and ready to go and just give it all he’s got.”

“I love you, brother. Loved all the years. Appreciate it.”

