Aaron Harrison Joins La FamiliaTBT Roster

James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Aaron Harrison (2) and Andrew Harrison (5) pause during an NCAA college basketball game against Columbia, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2014. Kentucky won 56-46. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jul 02, 2024

(LEX 18) — The La Familia TBT team has announced the addition of March Madness legend Aaron Harrison. Harrison is best remembered for his game-winning shots over Louisville, Michigan, and Wisconsin that pushed Kentucky to the 2014 NCAA Championship game. He and his twin brother Andrew took the Wildcats to back-to-back Final Fours. Now, they'll join together again to bring a TBT championship to the blue and white.

Harrison has had a lengthy professional career and most recently played for FC Porto in Portugal for the 2024 season, where he helped his team win the Portuguese Basketball Cup.

The inaugural La Familia roster includes the Harrisons, Nate Sestina, James Young, Daniel Orton, Kellan Grady, Marquis Teague, Willie Cauley-Stein, Eric Bledsoe, Doron Lamb, and Reid Travis. Coaching the team will be Tyler Ulis.

La Familia will play 305 Ballers on Friday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET on FS2. If La Familia advances to the second round, they will face the winner of WoCo Showtime (Wofford Alumni) and The Nawf on Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Lexington Regional championship game is Tuesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

The winner of the Lexington Regional will play the winner of the Louisville Regional in the quarterfinals on July 29 or 30 (official game date, time, and location to be determined). The semifinals and $1 million winner-take-all championship game will be Aug. 2 and Aug. 4 in Philadelphia at the Daskalakis Athletic Center.

Club Blue, the official NIL partner of Kentucky Athletics, has also partnered with TBT on the Lexington Regional. A portion of ticket sales for all games at Rupp Arena will go to Club Blue to support Kentucky student-athletes.

For more information on La Familia and tickets for the Lexington Regional, visit TheTournament.com

