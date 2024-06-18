Former UK point guard named La Familia head coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky alumni team, La Familia recently named former Kentucky Wildcats point guard Tyler Ulis as the team's first head coach ahead of The Basketball Tournament's (TBT) regional at Rupp Arena from July 19-23.

According to TBT, the roster for the team includes Nate Sestina, James Young, Andrew Harrison, Daniel Orton, Kellan Grady, Marquis Teague, Willie Cauley-Stein, Eric Bledsoe, Doron Lamb, and Reid Travis among the players committed to La Familia’s inaugural roster.

“I’m very excited to be named La Familia’s first head coach,” said former Kentucky point guard Tyler Ulis. “We’ve assembled a great group of Kentucky basketball legends, and I’m really looking forward to being able to work with everyone. Playing these games at home in front of our fans is an incredible honor for our group, and we’ll make sure the guys are focused this summer to go win that $1 million grand prize!”

Covering Kentucky Baby surrendered at Montgomery County Fire Safe Haven Baby Box Cherish Walters

TBT described that Ulis played with the Kentucky Wildcats from 2014-16 and earned SEC Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and SEC Tournament MVP during his final season in 2016. In addition, Ulis earned the 2016 Bob Cousy Award for top collegiate point guard in the country.

Further, Ulis was selected as the 34th overall draft pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and played with the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls, TBT detailed. Ulis then joined the Kentucky men's basketball staff as a student assistant in 2022 and continued that role during the 2023-24 season.

TBT announced that La Familia is set to join seven other teams in the Lexington Regional, all competing for TBT's $1 million grand prize. Competition brackets and match-ups will be revealed on June 26.

Those interested can purchase tickets for TBT regional here.

