Abernathy walk off leads to series win for Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Renee Abernathy hit her fourth home run in as many games Sunday afternoon, as she rescued No. 8 Kentucky with a walk-off three-run homer to right center in the bottom of the seventh inning as UK defeated No. 18 Auburn 5-4 at John Cropp Stadium to win the series two games to one.

Kentucky trailed 4-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning and got four runs on three hits with an Auburn error to score four times and walk off the Tigers for the second time of the weekend. Abernathy has now hit home runs in the last four games, including off of No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 18 Auburn three times.

Going into the seventh inning, Kentucky had scored just once on four hits and left seven runners on the basepaths, including six of those seven in scoring position. Erin Coffel had supplied the only offense for UK all game, as she had a home run off the foul pole along the left-field line in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Kentucky with the win improves to 22-7 on the season and sits 3-3 in Southeastern Conference play. Auburn with the loss falls to 27-4 and is now 6-3 in SEC play. The Wildcats will play host to (RV) Ohio State on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ET from John Cropp Stadium. Tickets are available at UKathletics.com/tickets.

On the series, Abernathy hit .500 for the weekend with three home runs and she drove in 11 of Kentucky’s 19 runs on the weekend. The only player to hit for a higher average this weekend was Erin Coffel, who mashed at .545 with five runs scored and an RBI.