Aggies hand Kentucky its first postseason loss of the season 5-1

OMAHA, Neb. — No team had yet to beat Kentucky in the postseason, until now. Texas A&M handed the Cats a 5-1 loss in game two of the College World Series where Kentucky will fight to stay alive Tuesday night against Florida.

1st Inning

Kentucky 0, Texas A&M 0

Both teams go 1-2-3 to begin the game.

2nd Inning

Kentucky 0, Texas A&M 0

Both teams each strand two runners on base.

3rd Inning

Kentucky 0, Texas A&M 0

Mason Moore picked up his second strikeout while stranding a runner at first. Kentucky goes 1-2-3 and remains hitless through three innings.

4th Inning

Kentucky 0, Texas A&M 0

Moore rolls a 4-6-3 double play to get out of the top of the frame. Ryan Prager continues to roll through Kentucky's lineup, striking out the side to end the fourth.

5th Inning

Kentucky 0, Texas A&M 0

Moore avoids a potentially dangerous contact play on a pop out bunt down the third base line, but makes the catch. He'd roll a groundout to third on the next batter to get out of the top of the fifth. Prager continues to deal, hurling another 1-2-3 inning.

6th Inning

Texas A&M 5, Kentucky 0

The scoreless streak came to an end when Hayden Schott hit a 2-RBI single to break the scoreless tie. Moore was relieved by Cameron O'Brien after a four-pitch walk. The Aggies would tack on three more runs before the bleeding stopped.

Kentucky had its first threat of the night with runners on first and second with one out, but grounded into a 5-3 double play to end the inning.

7th Inning

Texas A&M 5, Kentucky 0

Ryan Nicholson picked up Kentucky's first base hit of the night to end the no-hit threat, followed by a double by Nolan McCarthy. The Cats would strand them at second and third.

8th Inning

Texas A&M 5, Kentucky 0

Another scoreless frame from Byers on the mound. The Cats put two more on base, but leave them stranded.

9th Inning

Texas A&M 5, Kentucky 1

Ryan Nicholson finally gets the Cats on the scoreboard with a solo shot, his 23rd home run of the season. That would be all the offensive action for Kentucky as the Aggies finished the job on the mound.