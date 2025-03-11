All 32 NFL Teams scout Kentucky Football's Pro Day

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — Spring Ball has begun in the Bluegrass, so Kentucky Football’s annual Pro Day is here! ALL 32 NFL teams sent scouts to Nutter Field House to watch 14 Wildcats complete various events testing their speed and agility to help better them come time for the NFL Draft.

11 Zion Childress, DB

75 Eli Cox, OL

69 Marques Cox, OL

2 Jamon Dumas-Johnson, ILB

1 Maxwell Hairston, DB

54 D’Eryk Jackson, ILB

54 Gerald Mincey, OL

8 Octavious Oxendine, DL

16 Alex Raynor, K

90 Tre’vonn Rybka, DL

4 Kristian Story, DB

0 Demi Sumo-Karngbaye, RB

0 Deone Walker, DL

13 J.J. Weaver, OLB

Only four cats competed in the NFL combine in February: Eli Cox, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Deone Walker, and Maxwell Hairston.

The 4-8 record of the 2024 UK season is not a direct reflection of the talent of this team, so Pro Day gives Cats a better chance to show teams what they truly have to offer.

After measurements like height, weight, and vertical jump, players completed the short shuttle, three-cone shuttle, and various position drills. The 2025 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 24th, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

