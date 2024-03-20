'All in the Family': A Big Blue lesson in Sheppard Family stats

March Madness is big across the Commonwealth, and one first-grade classroom at Crossroads Elementary in Campbell County has the data to prove it!

Shannon Mann is a University of Kentucky alum, attending from 1995-99, experiencing three NCAA Tournament championship runs in three years. So, naturally, she's a Big Blue fan.

"When I was there, Jeff [Sheppard] was two years older than I was. I tutored the men’s and women’s basketball teams," said Mann. "I was always at the Cats Center when he was there. So, my daughter is at UK now, so it’s really kind of neat to see that when I was there I was a big Jeff fan, she’s there she’s all excited about Reed.”

Mann combined two of her passions - the Wildcats and teaching to create an engaging math project for her students.

By using the statistics of Jeff, Stacey, and Reed's time in Kentucky Blue, she taught her class how to collect and analyze data through charts, pictographs, and diagrams.

