All three Kentucky men's basketball signee's nominated McDonald's All-Americans

All three of the Kentucky Wildcats' highly touted basketball recruits have been nominated for the prestigious McDonald's All-American game.

Jasper Johnson, Malachi Moreno and Acaden Lewis, who have signed to play for Kentucky next season, were among the players nominated for the annual high school all-star game. The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed later this month and announced across ESPN’s various social and digital platforms.

The McDonald's All-American game features the country's top high school basketball players and has served as a launching pad for many future NBA stars over the years.

This year's game is in Brooklyn, New York; the Girl's Game will be on Tuesday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and the Boy's Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. ET.

You can learn more about this years Kentucky class HERE.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.