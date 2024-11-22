Recruiting at Kentucky, a Men's Basketball Coaches roundtable

Mark Pope, Alvin Brooks III, Cody Fueger, and Jason Hart sit down with BBN Tonight to recap their first full recruiting cycle now that the early signing period has ended. Learn their recruiting philosophy and how they landed two homegrown talents in Jasper Johnsonand Malachi Moreno as well as four-star point guard Acaden Lewis.

WLEX-TV

Pope's first official class had to be quickly assembled with no returning players on the roster and the high school recruiting window essentially over, but now, with a full summer of traveling the world, Kentucky landed a top-five class in both RIVALS and 247Sports recruiting rankings. All three new Wildcats are named to the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year Watch List.

The regular signing period for basketball runs from April 16th to May 21st. Kentucky will have a chance to add to the class