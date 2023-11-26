Amidst numerous reports, Stoops confirms to stay at Kentucky

With several reports saying Mark Stoops would be the next head coach at Texas A&M, Kentucky's head coach confirmed via X that he will remain with the Wildcats.

I know there’s been much speculation about me and my job situation the last couple of days. It’s true I was contacted about a potential opportunity this weekend, but after celebrating a big win against our rivals with players I love like family, I knew in my heart I couldn’t… — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) November 26, 2023

Long as he here I will be here. Let’s go https://t.co/KHG71Bhcay — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) November 26, 2023

Hours after Kentucky's Governor's Cup win over Louisville speculations stormed the social media world, stating Stoops would be the next head coach at Texas A&M to replace Jimbo Fisher who was fired on November 12th.

Kentucky's Mark Stoops will not be the next Texas A&M coach, ESPN can confirm. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 26, 2023

Breaking: Kentucky coach Mark Stoops will be the next head coach for Texas A&M, sources close to TP4PT confirm.#TP4PT #TransferPortal pic.twitter.com/XJG7jmZBUf — Transfer Portal for Playing Time (@TP4PT) November 26, 2023

Stoops was hired in 2012 and has since rebuilt the program to become the all-time winningest coach in Kentucky football history.

The Wildcats defeated Louisville Saturday afternoon en route to a 38-31 victory, securing their 5th straight win in the Governor's Cup, tying the longest streak in the series history.