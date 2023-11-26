Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Amidst numerous reports, Stoops confirms to stay at Kentucky

MARK STOOPS
UK ATHLETICS
Coach Mark Stoops. Kentucky beats Louisville 52-21. Photo by Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
MARK STOOPS
Posted at 2:15 AM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 02:25:18-05

With several reports saying Mark Stoops would be the next head coach at Texas A&M, Kentucky's head coach confirmed via X that he will remain with the Wildcats.

Hours after Kentucky's Governor's Cup win over Louisville speculations stormed the social media world, stating Stoops would be the next head coach at Texas A&M to replace Jimbo Fisher who was fired on November 12th.

Stoops was hired in 2012 and has since rebuilt the program to become the all-time winningest coach in Kentucky football history.

The Wildcats defeated Louisville Saturday afternoon en route to a 38-31 victory, securing their 5th straight win in the Governor's Cup, tying the longest streak in the series history.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18