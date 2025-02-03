Amoore goes off in No. 12 Cats 95-86 road win over No. 13 Oklahoma

(LEX 18) — No. 12 Kentucky women's basketball knocked off No. 13 Oklahoma in the program's first trip to Norman, 95-86. The Cats move to 19-2 overall and 8-1 in SEC play.

A top-15 road win led by Georgia Amoore's career-high 43 points, while shooting 15-22 from the field and 7-12 from behind the arc.

Amoore's 43 points tied the program record for most points in a game and is just the sixth 40-point game in program history.

Every bucket from Georgia Amoore's 43-point game for @KentuckyWBB‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZsAOjne5dV — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 2, 2025

Clara Strack added 19 points while shooting 7-12 from the floor and 3-5 from behind the arc. Dazia Lawrence added 14 points and shot 3-7 from deep. As a team, the Cats shot 14-34 from three and 33-66 from the field.

UK scored 25 points off Oklahoma's 18 turnovers. The Cats don't have a lot of time to rest, back in action Monday night on the road vs Ole Miss. Game time set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.