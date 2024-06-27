Antonio Reeves drafted No. 47 by Orlando, traded to Pelicans

Antonio Reeves is heading to New Orleans after being traded by Orlando Magic as the 47th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

After playing his first three collegiate seasons at Illinois State, Reeves transferred to Kentucky where he played for two seasons.

Reeves was named first-team All-SEC and third-team All-American after being Kentucky’s leading scorer in the 2023-24 season.

Reeves earned SEC co-Sixth Man of the Year in his first season as a Wildcat (2022-23) after averaging 14.4 points per game in 27.9 minutes.

In his final season with the Wildcats, Reeves started and played all 33 games, while averaging 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and shooting 51.2% from the field.

Throughout his career, the 6 ‘5 guard has progressed into an all-around player, but his strongest suit remained behind the 3-pt line, where he shot 44.7% in his final season at Kentucky.

Although a consistent shooter off the catch with smooth handles, Reeves will have to focus on showcasing his abilities other than scoring at the next level. His career assist average stands at 1.3 per game, whereas his career steals average stands at 0.6 per game.

Antonio Reeves has the talent to make a difference in the league, and although he was at a disadvantage in the NBA Draft due to him being considerably older than the other prospects, Reeves heads to New Orleans to play in the big leagues.

