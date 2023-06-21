Antonio Reeves will return to Kentucky for 2023-24 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Antonio Reeves remains a Wildcat.

The fifth-year senior will return to the Kentucky men's basketball program for the 2023-24 season, BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer confirmed Wednesday.

I can confirm the report from @TravisBranham_ Antonio Reeves is back and gives UK much needed experience and leadership. #BBN — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) June 21, 2023

Reeves finished last season as UK's second-leading scorer, behind Oscar Tshiebwe, with an average of 14.4 points per game. He also added an average of two rebounds and one assist per night, while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from deep. His best game of the season came on the road in Fayetteville, when Reeves exploded for 37 points in Kentucky's upset win over Arkansas.

Reeves was the SEC's Co-Sixth Man of the Year in 2022, thanks to four 20-plus-point performances off of the bench, the most in John Calipari’s tenure. Previously, Reeves played three seasons at Illinois State, where he was named to the Missouri Valley Conference Second Team and was a team captain on the ALL-MVC Most Improved Team.

His return changes the dynamic of next year's highly-touted, incredible-young roster, not only because of his knock-down shooting abilities, but also because of his collegiate basketball experience. Outside of Reeves, the Cats will lean heavily on a 7-man freshman class and two sophomores who played sparingly last season.

The Big Blue Nation will see Reeves and the rest of the Cats back in action soon, with the team making the trip to Toronto, Canada in July.

Kentucky's first game in the "Globl Jam 2023" is set for Wednesday, July 12th against Team Germany.

