Antonio Reeves withdraws from NBA Draft pool

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves plans to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft pool, according to Jon Rothstein.

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves will withdraw from the 2023 NBA Draft and return to school next season, per his father. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 31, 2023

The reigning SEC Sixth Man of the Year retains his last year of college eligibility.

Reeves was the second leading scorer from the 2022-23 season for the Wildcats with an average of 14.4 points per game, leading made 3-pointers with 80.

