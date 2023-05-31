Watch Now
Antonio Reeves withdraws from NBA Draft pool

Chet White
Antonio Reeves. Kentucky beat Arkansas 88-79. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Posted at 6:54 PM, May 31, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves plans to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft pool, according to Jon Rothstein.

The reigning SEC Sixth Man of the Year retains his last year of college eligibility.

Reeves was the second leading scorer from the 2022-23 season for the Wildcats with an average of 14.4 points per game, leading made 3-pointers with 80.

