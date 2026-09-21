Asia Thigpen: The power of versatility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — At 5-foot-10, Asia Thigpen knows she isn't the tallest outside hitter in the college volleyball. In fact, plenty of programs told her so during the recruiting process.

“I know there were a lot of schools when I was getting recruited that told me I was too small,” Thigpen said. “A lot of people underestimate shorter players, and we just have to work 20 times harder.”

Photo by Camryn Williams | UK Athletics. Asia Thigpen. Kentucky Sweeps UCLA 3-0. Photo by Camryn Williams | UK Athletics.

Three years into her Kentucky career, Thigpen has turned that perceived limitation into one of her strengths.

The Wildcats didn't originally recruit Thigpen to be the outside hitter she is today. The initial plan was for her to play primarily as a defensive specialist while providing another attacking option from the back row.

But Thigpen came to Lexington with an open mind.

“I kind of just wanted to be in a program that was going to make it to Final Fours, win SEC championships, and whatever role I was in, I was going to do it to my best ability,” Thigpen said.

And she has played just about every role Kentucky has asked of her.

Thigpen has spent time as a defensive specialist, right side hitter and now outside hitter. Each position has added another piece to her game, from understanding shot selection to reading blocks and finding ways to score against taller defenders.

At 5-foot-10, that often means finding a way around the block rather than simply going over it.

Marissa Gilchrist/Marissa Gilchrist Asia Thigpen hits the ball. Kentucky sweeps North Carolina 3-0. Photo by Marissa Gilchrist | UK Athletics

“Girls are big in college. College blocks are big,” Thigpen said. “So just finding ways to hit first hand, high off the top, have a good toolbox, whether that’s line, tipping, all the things, especially because I am shorter.”

But when the opportunity is there, Kentucky coach Craig Skinner knows exactly what Thigpen can do.

“Asia’s got a cannon,” Skinner said. “She hits the ball as hard as anybody. When she just goes for it and trusts her arm and trusts her first decision, she can terminate with anybody.”

The physical tools have been there. This season, Thigpen says the biggest difference has been the confidence to use them.

Marissa Gilchrist/Marissa Gilchrist Asia Thigpen, Molly Tuozzo. Kentucky takes down Louisville 3-1. Photo by Marissa Gilchrist | UK Athletics

On Sunday, Thigpen showcased just how far she’s come.

No. 4 Kentucky defeated No. 3 Louisville 3-1 in front of a sold-out Historic Memorial Coliseum, with the rivalry matchup broadcast nationally on ABC.

And Thigpen delivered on the big stage.

She put down a season-high 14 kills while hitting .323, adding a season-high two blocks to help the Wildcats secure a top-five victory.

For a player once told she was too small, Thigpen has found plenty of ways to make a big impact.

Asia Thigpen: The Power of Versatility

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