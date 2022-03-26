Auburn evens series with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Renee Abernathy hit her third home run in as many games Saturday, but No. 18 Auburn evened its series with No. 8 Kentucky thanks to a 6-3 win over the Wildcats at John Cropp Stadium.

Kentucky fell behind the eight ball early, spotting the Tigers the first six runs of the game through four innings. UK then got a homer from Abernathy to cut into the lead, but UK wasted numerous opportunities to score in the final three innings to fall short in the 6-3 contest.

Maddie Penta picked up the win in the circle for Auburn with a complete game, striking out four batters and allowing three runs on eight hits. Stephanie Schoonover was tagged with the loss as she pitched the first inning, allowing three earned runs in that inning.

Game three of the series is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.