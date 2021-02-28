Baalman and Stoddard combine to no-hit Stetson in 15-0 win

CLERMONT, Fla. — Grace Baalman (2.0 innings pitched) and sophomore Miranda Stoddard (3.0 innings pitched) threw the first no-hitter in Kentucky Softball annals since 2018 as the Wildcats improved on their best start in program history, beating Stetson 15-0 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of THE Spring Games.

The no-hitter is the first since February of 2018 when Autumn Humes no-hit North Dakota State in the 2018 Campbell/Cartier Classic in San Diego, California.

Offensively, Kentucky got 15 runs on 14 hits against the Hatters, including exploding for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. Kentucky added in another five runs in the bottom of the third and freshman Erin Coffel launched her team-leading eighth home run of the year to help push UK over the top.

Kentucky's 14-0 start is the best in program history by two full games with Sunday's result, and the No. 12 Wildcats will now turn the page to March and a wild stretch of games beginning in Boca Raton, Floridan next weekend in the FAU Parents' Weekend Tournament. UK will play six games in four days, including two against Florida Atlantic and Coastal Carolina as well as games against Illinois State and Pittsburgh.