Barion Brown named to Paul Hornung Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky (BBN TONIGHT) — Sophomore Barion Brown could join the likes of Kentucky Football standout Lynn Bowden after being named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch list presented by Texas Roadhouse, the Louisville Sports Commission.

The wide receiver and return specialist recorded a team-best 50 catches for a team-high 628 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per catch with four scores as a wide receiver. He finished last season as a freshman record holder for most receiving yards in a season (628), and most pass receptions in a season (50). Brown ranked fourth nationally and second in the SEC in kickoff return average with 27.5 and 24th nationally and third in the SEC combined kick return yardage 440. He also finished with 16 kickoff returns, ranking him fourth in the SEC.

WR and return specialist @BarionBrown is on the @hornungaward Watch List presented by Texas Roadhouse, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday.



The Nashville native was named a preseason fourth-team All-American as a kick returner by Athlon Sports earlier this year. He also was named to the All-SEC second team as a specialist and third-team offense as a wide receiver.

Lynn Bowden took home the trophy in the 2019 season. Beginning that season as a wide receiver, he moved to quarterback when injuries hit that position early in the year. Bowden played QB for the final eight games of the season, leading UK to a 6-2 record in those games, including a victory over N.C. State in the Belk Bowl. He is believed to be the only player in college history to lead his team in rushing yardage, passing yardage, and receiving yardage in the same season.

Finalists will be announced on November 15, and a winner will be determined on December 6. The award’s annual award dinner will be held in Louisville, Kentucky in March of 2024.

