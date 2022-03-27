Bat Cats rout No. 14 Georgia to take weekend series

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Alonzo Rubalcaba set the tone with a first inning grand slam and Kentucky secured its second top 15 series win of the season with a 18-5 thrashing over No. 14 Georgia on Sunday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park.

It’s the most runs scored against a Southeastern Conference team since plating 19 at South Carolina in April 2017.

Georgia (18-6, 3-3) came into the series having held opponents to two or fewer runs in 11 of 21 games but yielded double digits in each of the final two games as the UK (17-8, 2-4) offense broke out with a season-high 18 in runs and hits (20).

Starter Tyler Bosma pitched a career-high six scoreless innings, ending three of them with a ground ball double play. The Cats finished off a 3-1 week and now have series wins over No. 8 TCU and No. 14 Georgia.

Rubalcaba had career-highs with three hits and four RBI, including unloading on a 1-0 pitch over the bullpen in left field for the Cats’ fourth grand slam of the season. Five different Cats – Rubalcaba, Chase Estep, Jase Felker, Adam Fogel and Hunter Jump – had three hits or more in the game.