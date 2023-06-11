Bat Cats routed by LSU in delay filled Super Region opener

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Kentucky baseball team had a lopsided 14-0 loss in the opening game of the Super Region against LSU Saturday night at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers muscled 6 homeruns throughout the game. Tommy White and Tre Morgan had 2 homeruns each.

The Bat Cats were anything but against Paul Skenes. The potential top pick in the MLB Draft went 7.2 innings with 9 strikeouts and allowing just 4 hits and no runs on 101 pitches.

The game was originally supposed to begin at 3pm ET, but the NCAA decided to postpone it to 8:06pm ET due to concerning weather that was supposedly heading towards Baton Rouge.

Skies remained clear until 8:06pm ET before the game was PPD again to 9:06pm EST due to MORE concerning weather. After one more delay, the first pitch was eventually thrown at 10:06pm ET.

Game two of the Super Region is scheduled for 6pm ET on ESPN 2. If Kentucky were to fall, its season will be over. With a win, the Cats will face LSU again on Monday for a chance to go to the College World Series.