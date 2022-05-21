Bats erupt for Kentucky to start NCAA Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Kentucky Softball team hit an NCAA Tournament and school record-tying six home runs and scored in every inning as it beat Miami 15-1 in five innings Friday in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament’s Blacksburg Regional.

Erin Coffel and Taylor Ebbs each hit two home runs in the contest, with Kayla Kowalik and Renee Abernathy both also hammering a long ball. Coffel’s two homers brough in seven runs, and Ebbs’ pair brought home a quartet of runs for the Wildcats.

With the win, Kentucky moves into the winner’s bracket of the NCAA Blacksburg Regional and will play Virginia Tech, who beat St. Francis, at 3 p.m. ET. The winner of Saturday’s game will move into the Blacksburg Regional final Sunday afternoon.

Miami scored first, launching a lead-off HR in the top of the first inning off the bat of Karli Spaid to put the RedHawks up, 1-0. Kentucky then responded with a four spot in the bottom of the first and the six spot in the bottom of the second to break the game open.

Television assignments will be announced Saturday morning for Saturday’s games.