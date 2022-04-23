BBN Gameday 4-23-22

Keith Farmer and Christi Thomas talk about Oscar Tshiebwe and Shaedon Sharpe's decisions and the current outlook for Kentucky basketball's 2022-23 roster. Keith sits down for an exclusive interview with Tshiebwe. Click here for part two of their conversation.

Then, Christi and Keith preview the upcoming NFL Draft. Hear from former Wildcat Avery Williamson on the status of a few Cats who are hoping to hear their names called next weekend.

They also catch up with Ashton Hagans, who is in Lexington for an autograph signing this weekend. Plus, it's a big weekend for the UK baseball, softball and track and field programs. We have all the ways you can cheer on the Cats.

Stick around for our Coke Play of the Week, because it's a heartwarming one!