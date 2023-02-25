Watch Now
BBN GAMEDAY Full Episode (2-25-23)

Originally aired Saturday at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 9:30 AM, Feb 25, 2023
Preview: Kentucky vs. Auburn (2-25-23)
Livingston giving 'monster' effort (2-25-23)
Kenneth Horsey + Tionna Herron share their stories (2-25-23)
Coke Play of the Week (2-25-23)

Auburn Basketball is in town to take on the Kentucky Wildcats, Jack "Goose" Givens joins the Gameday crew to break down what to expect.

February is heart month. UK Football's Kenneth Horsey and Women's basketball's Tionna Hrron share their experiences with open heart surgery. For their full stories click here.

Levi Sandidge wins gold at Swim & Dive SEC Championships while breaking a school read to earn Coke "Play of the Week!"

