BBN Gameday: full episode 8-13-22

BBN Gameday is back and better than ever! Anna Tarullo and Christi Thomas are in the studio to discuss the weekend's biggest stories.

Kentucky basketball hits the court again Saturday evening at 6 p.m. for the third exhibition game of the Big Blue Bahamas trip. Our Keith Farmer is in Nassau covering the Cats. We'll get you ready for the weekend's game, while also reliving the biggest and best moments from the first two matchups. For our exclusive, behind-the-scenes coverage of the Bahamas, click here.

Plus, Keith sits down with reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe to talk about the trip, the advice he gave to one of his younger teammates, and what his own expectations are for this season. Plus, which trophy is still left on his wish list?

We have football talk for you, too! The Wildcats are about one week into fall training camp, and we've been following the news coming out of practice very closely. Hear from head coach Mark Stoops, defensive coordinator Brad White, defensive backs coordinator Chris Collins, tight end Brenden Bates and more!

Stick around because we had a tough decision to make for our Coke Play of the Week. We put it up for a vote... See what the Big Blue Nation picked!

